Olympic host cities spend big on infrastructure, stadiums and villages. But what happens when the Games leave town?

In some cases, these world-class facilities are left unused years after medals are awarded and cheering spectators have moved on.

Take a look at these 10 photos to show frozen-in-time moments at abandoned Olympic venues months and years after their use:

General view of the Olympic Aquatic Center in Athens, Greece on July 31, 2014. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

A swimming pool lies abandoned in the former swim hall at the site of the 1936 Berlin Olympic Village on May 17, 2021, in Elstal, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

A shopping and dining pavilion that will now go unused because of a ban on foreign visitors is pictured at Zhangjiakou Winter Olympic village on January 25, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)