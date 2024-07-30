Paris Olympics Day 4 in pictures

Highlights from the fourth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from swimming, gymnastics, fencing, and more.

USA's Jordan Chiles performs on the Uneven Bars during the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

France's Thomas Vernoux shoots the ball in a men's water polo match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland's Emily Lane (center) catches the ball in a line-out above Ireland's Erin King (down) as challenged by Britain's Lauren Torley (right) during a women's rugby sevens match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Coco Gauff reacts after a call goes against her while playing Croatia's Donna Vekic during their women's singles third round tennis match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

Paula Arcos of Spain throws the ball at the goal, Laura van der Heijden of The Netherlands, Yara ten Holte of The Netherlands deflecting during handball at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Henk Seppen/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Alysha Corrigan of Team Canada is tackled by Teagan Levi of Team Australia during the Women's Rugby Sevens Semifinal match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Sweden's Patrik Kittel with horse Touchdown competes in the equestrian's dressage individual grand prix day 1 during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Chateau de Versailles on July 30, 2024. (Photo by John Macdougal/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac during their men's singles second round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

Auriance Mallo-Breton reacts during the Women's Epee Team Semifinal 2 between Team Poland and Team France on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Grand Palais on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

US' Perris Benegas competes in the Women's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)

Romania's Bernadette Szocs plays a return to Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska during their women's table tennis singles round of 32 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Serbia's Dusan Mandic (C blue) shoots the ball against Australia's Milos Maksimovic (L) and Australia's Lachlan Edwards (R) in the men's water polo preliminary round group B match between Australia and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Leon Marchand competing in a heat of the men's 200m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominican Republic's Cristian Javier Pinales (in blue) takes a punch from China's Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 30, 2024. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Nicolas Goyard trains before Race 2 of the men's IQFoil windsurfing event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille on July 30, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Malaysia's Syaqiera Mashayikh competes in the archery women's individual elimination round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of Team Greece shoots whilst under pressure from Xabi Lopez-Arostegui #6 and Santi Aldama #7 of Team Spain during the Men's Group Phase - Group A match between Team Spain and Team Greece on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 30, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)