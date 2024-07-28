Paris Olympics Day 2 in Pictures

Highlights from the first day of competition in Paris, including Simone Biles competing.

Lebron James #6 of Team United States looks on during the first half of the Men's Group Phase - Group C game between Serbia and the United States on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Daniel Nyborg and Nikolaj Hoffmann Buhl of Team Denmark compete in the Men's Skiff class on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during their men's singles first round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Spain's Maialen Chourraut competes in the women's kayak single final of the canoe slalom competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 28, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Serbia's #07 Bogdan Bogdanovic challenges USA's Jrue Holiday in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between Serbia and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows USA's Bam Adebayo go for a rebound in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between Serbia and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

South Korea's Nam Su-hyeon (C) and South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon compete in the archery Women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

American Haley Batten celebrates as she crosses the finish line at the women's cross-country cycling race of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Colline d'Elancourt climb near Paris, France on Sunday 28 July 2024. The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are taking place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. The Belgian delegation counts 165 athletes competing in 21 sports. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rayssa Leal of Team Brazil competes at at tricks round during the Women's Street Prelims on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Luke Hobson of Team United States competes in the heats of the Men's 200m Freestyle on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

US' Lee Kiefer celebrates after winning against China's Huang Qianqian in the women's foil individual round of 16 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Sunisa Lee competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Jordan Chiles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Simone Biles of Team United States receives treatment on the sidelines during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Britain's Alice Kinsella competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Scruggs of Team United States (R) celebrates winning against Amita Berthier of Team Singapore (L) in the Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Grand Palais on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

An overview shows Puerto Rico's #32 Christopher Ortiz (Top) go to the basket past South Sudan's #13 Majok Deng in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between South Sudan and Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Congo's Saheed Idowu eyes the ball as he returns it to Sweden's Anton Kallberg during their men's table tennis singles round of 64 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of Team United States compete in the Women's Skiff class on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Ronald Zabala-Goetschel falls off his horse Forever Young Wundermaske in the course on July 28, 2024. (Photo by olf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)