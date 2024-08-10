Paris Olympics Day 15 in pictures

Highlights from day 15 of competition in Paris, including climbing, track and field, and wrestling.

B-Boy Victor of Team United States competes in the Breaking B-Boys Round Robin Group A match on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

US' Nevin Harrison competes in the women's canoe single 200m semifinal of the canoe sprint competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 10, 2024. Harrison would go on to the final and win a silver medal. (Photo by Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images)

Brooke Raboutou (USA) in the women's boulder and lead competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on Aug. 10, 2024. Raboutou would wind up winning the silver medal. (Photo by Andrew P. Scott/USA TODAY Sports)

Serbia's #15 Nikola Jokic handles the ball in the men's Bronze Medal basketball match between Germany and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Aug. 10, 2024. Serbia would go on to win the game. (Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Kennedy Alexis Blades (red) wrestles Romania's Catalina Axente (blue) in their women's freestyle 76kg wrestling early rounds match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Invalides in Paris on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)