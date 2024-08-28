What to Know
- In a dazzling event in the heart of the city, athletes traveled down the city's iconic Avenue des Champs-Élysées before entering an open-air venue occupying the Place de la Concorde, one of Paris' largest squares.
- Several stunning performances, with the theme of inclusion, were the centerpieces of the Place de la Concorde. The artistic segments were again the brainchild of Thomas Jolly, who earlier choreographed the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies.
- Throughout the Games, 549 medals will be awarded to athletes from 168 delegations competing across disciplines in 22 sports.
- NBCUniversal will provide more than 1,500 hours of coverage across its broadcast and streaming platforms. See a full schedule and how to watch each event on the schedule here.
Follow along below for live updates from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games and watch live on Peacock.