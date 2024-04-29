Noah Lyles wins 100m gold at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

Noah Lyles started his Paris Olympics ramp-up on the right foot.

The Team USA sprinter won gold in the 100m at the USA Track & Field Bermuda Grand Prix on Sunday with a time of 9.96 seconds. Canada's Aaron Brown (10.09 seconds) and fellow American Pjai Austin (10.10 seconds) joined Lyles on the podium.

"All together, I think it was a pretty well-put-together race," Lyles told NBC Sports' Lewis Johnson. "I felt that I had a pretty average start, (and then) my acceleration kicked in."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Lyles entered the race as the reigning world champion in the 100m and 200m. His time at the Bermuda Grand Prix was an improvement on his 10.01-second time at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitation on April 13 in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida. Gusty conditions created a 3 m/s tailwind on Sunday compared to a 1.7 m/s tailwind at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

The 26-year-old already has an Olympic medal in his trophy case after earning bronze in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics. He will have a chance to add to his collection when the track and field competition gets off and running at the Paris Olympics in early August.

Next up on the track and field calendar is the World Athletic Relays in the Bahamas. The competition will air live on Peacock starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4, and on Peacock, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5.