Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 9 p.m. ET ahead of C's-Lakers
2024 Paris Olympics

Netflix drops trailer for 2024 Olympic basketball doc titled ‘Court of Gold'

Watch the trailer for the Netflix documentary from the 2024 Olympics basketball tournament here.

By Logan Reardon

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Get ready to relive the iconic men's basketball battle from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Netflix dropped a trailer on Thursday for its documentary titled "Court of Gold," which follows Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they pursue the ultimate Olympic prize.

The doc will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the four squads, which all advanced to the knockout round and faced off against each other. Players and coaches from all four teams were interviewed for the project.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's the full trailer:

Team USA ultimately won the gold medal in a thrilling game against France, just days after a comeback victory over Serbia. While it was the fifth straight gold for the American men, it was the closest they came to finally being defeated on the Olympics stage.

These four teams were filled with NBA stars, notably Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant for the U.S. Serbia was led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, host nation France had 20-year-old sensation Victor Wembanyama and upstart Canada had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The doc will be available to watch on Netflix beginning Feb. 18. It was produced by Higher Ground Productions, a company led by former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr discuss winning gold in men's basketball at the Paris Olympics.

Basketball Aug 11, 2024

Top Olympic basketball moments: US wins both 5×5 gold medals in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 10, 2024

Steph, LeBron lead Team USA men's basketball to fifth gold; track stars break relay records

Basketball Aug 11, 2024

Predicting Team USA basketball rosters for the 2028 Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us