Team USA looks primed for a five-peat in men's basketball.
The four-time-defending Olympic champions are bringing their strongest roster since the 2008 Redeem Team to this summer's Paris Games.
The 12-man team features four NBA MVPs in LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid. There are also several players who boast future MVP potential in Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker.
But while Team USA is once again favored to claim gold, there will be several other NBA players looking to dethrone the champions. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama are among the international stars set to compete on the Olympic stage.
So, which teams boast the best NBA talent outside the United States?
Who are the NBA players in the 2024 Olympics?
Some teams, such as Nikola Jokic-led Serbia and Franz Wagner-led Germany, haven't yet revealed their finalized Olympic rosters. Here's an updated look at the NBA players who are officially Paris bound:
Team USA
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Derrick White, Boston Celtics
Australia
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
- Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
- Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
- Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jock Landale, Houston Rockets
- Patty Mills, NBA free agent
- Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
Canada
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves
- RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors
- Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets
- Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
- Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors
- Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
France
- Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
- Evan Fournier, NBA free agent
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Greece
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Japan
- Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
- Yuta Watanabe, NBA free agent
Spain
- Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
- Usman Garuba, NBA free agent
What are the men's basketball groups for the 2024 Olympics?
Here's a group-by-group breakdown of the Olympic men's basketball field:
Group A
- Australia
- Canada
- Greece
- Spain
Group B
- Brazil
- France
- Germany
- Japan
Group C
- Puerto Rico
- Serbia
- South Sudan
- United States
What is the men's basketball schedule for the 2024 Olympics?
The men's basketball competition in Paris will start on Saturday, July 27, and conclude with the gold medal game on Saturday, Aug. 10. Games will be played at Bercy Arena and Pierre Mauroy Stadium.
Team USA will open group play against Serbia on Sunday, July 28.