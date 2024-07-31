What to Know
- Six Americans scored at least 10 points in the win, including Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (18) and Boston Celtics' Derrick White (10).
- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid received a DNP after starting versus Serbia while Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shot 1 of 9 overall and 0 of 6 from deep.
- Team USA has one more group game to play, but its spot in the quarterfinals is secure.
Team USA men's basketball cruised to victory in its second game of the 2024 Olympics against South Sudan, booking its spot in the quarterfinals.