Hannes Daube of Team United States shoots in the men’s preliminary round – Group A match between Team Montenegro and Team United States on Day 8 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France.

There are just six games left before the playoffs begin in the men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. By the end of Monday, the field will be cut from 12 to eight teams, with the top four teams in each group moving on.

Here’s a look at all six games on the final day of pool play.

Game 1: Hungary vs. Serbia (6 a.m. ET)

Serbia, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalists, were in danger of elimination before a win on Saturday improved its record to 2-2. The Serbians will lock up a spot in the quarterfinals with a win or a loss by France.

Hungary is also 2-2, and could fall to No. 4 in the group with a loss.

Game 2: Australia vs. Japan (7:35 a.m. ET)

Japan (0-4) has nothing to lose, as it has already been eliminated from quarterfinal contention. Australia, on the other hand, can move to No. 1 in Group B with a win and a loss by Spain.

Game 3: Greece vs. Italy (9:10 a.m. ET)

Italy comes into the last day as the only unbeaten team in Group A, meaning the Italians can solidify the top seed with a win. Greece is currently No. 3 in Group A, sitting at 3-1.

Game 4: Croatia vs. USA (12:30 p.m. ET)

The U.S. (2-2) has already locked up a spot in the quarterfinals and the No. 4 spot. With a win and a loss by Greece, the Americans could potentially move up to third. Croatia (3-1) is second in Group B.

Game 5: France vs. Spain (2 p.m. ET)

France needs a win to keep its hopes of the quarterfinals alive. Sitting at 1-3, the French are No. 5 in Group B.

Spain is the only unbeaten team in Group B and is guaranteed the top spot.

Game 6: Romania vs. Montenegro (3:30 p.m. ET)

Romania and Montenegro are both winless and have been eliminated from quarterfinal contention.