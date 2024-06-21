Live updates: Highlights from the US Olympic Track and Field Trials Day 1

What to Know
- The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials kicked off Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
- The top three finishers in most events will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- The marquee meets this weekend include the men’s and women’s 100-meter finals, with both Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson competing for Olympic spots.
Some of the world’s fastest athletes are in Eugene, Oregon, for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are among the Americans competing for spots in the 2024 Paris Games. The top three finishers in most track and field events will qualify.
