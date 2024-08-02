Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut, US men's soccer faces Morocco

What to Know
- Sha’Carri Richardson made her long-awaited Olympic debut as track and field rev up Friday, easily winning her heat in the women's 100m.
- The U.S. men's soccer team is playing Morocco in its first Olympic quarterfinal match in 24 years — since the 2000 Sydney Games.
- American Caeleb Dressel will go for his ninth Olympic gold medal and second in Paris when he competes in the men’s 50-meter freestyle final at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- The men's sailing duo of Ian Barrows and Hans Henken secured a bronze medal for Team USA in men's skiff.
