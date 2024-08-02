Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut, US men's soccer faces Morocco

And American Caeleb Dressel will swim for his ninth Olympic gold medal.

By NBC Staff

Share

What to Know

Follow along with all the days events below and watch live here on Peacock.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us