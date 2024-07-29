Live updates: Men's gymnastics finals, women's volleyball looks for gold repeat

What to Know
- The U.S. men's gymnastics team will return to Bercy Arena at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT for the men's finals.
- In its Paris Olympics opener, the U.S. women's volleyball team will look to repeat its gold medal Tokyo performance when it meets China at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.
- Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face one another for the 60th time when they square off in the men's singles second round.
Follow along below for the latest news and features from Paris as Day 3 of the 2024 Olympics unfolds.