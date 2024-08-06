There has been no shortage of rain at Le Golf National in Paris over the last few weeks — but it could play out as an advantage for the female golfers competing at the 2024 Olympics.

This is likely due to the fact that more rain creates a softer course.

A softer course gives golfers the luxury of reduced roll, which can help keep shots away from hazards, along with increased accuracy.

Additionally, softer greens can be more gentle on the body, limiting physical strain on joints and muscles.

One of the toughest parts of Le Golf National is how the layout is quite narrow, forcing immaculate accuracy for players to perform well.

“The difficulty with this course is that everything wants to pinch in at certain points, it’s going to be an interesting test,” NBC golf analyst Karen Stupples said.

Le Golf National predictions

As for who the former English pro golfer thinks will dominate the games, she thinks it will come down to the most accurate player.

Stupples says Ireland’s Leona Maguire is a dark horse in the event due to her accuracy, world-class hybrids and attitude.

She also likes South Korea's Jin-young Ko’s chances. as the former world No. 1 is very target-disciplined.

When it comes to the Americans, it’s hard to count Nelly Korda out despite her decent form.

“She can turn it on in a heartbeat,” Stupples said.

Lastly, Rose Zhang is someone who can shine at the Games.

“She’s sneaky,” Stupples said. “She can sneak a medal in there for the Americans."