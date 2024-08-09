Japan's Ami wins first ever gold in breaking

Ami Yuasi has the moves.

Yuasi, competing simply under the name Ami (or B-Girl Ami, in the breaking parlance), used an impressive array of dance moves to best Lithuania's Nicka in the first-ever breaking gold medal battle.

The battle featured two breaking superstars. A year ago, Nicka became the youngest ever breaking world champion, at 16. The year before, Ami won her second breaking world championship.

But on the biggest stage the sport has ever seen, Ami proved to be the better breaker.

Ami, 25, began breaking when she was in elementary school, when her mom would drive her two hours to a train station where breakers would practice in the parking lot.

Breaking seemed to capture the attention of people around the world — although not necessarily for the right reasons. Many on social media were stunned that the competition, in which Andy Bernard would fit right in, was in the Olympics at all.

Candy Bloise, aka BGirl Candy, who was a commentator for breaking qualifiers, explains a judge’s role in breaking and what they are looking for during competition.

The most-talked-about breaker didn't win a single match. Australia's Raygun seemed to capture the imagination of viewers thanks to her less-than-stellar moves.

Breaking made its Olympic debut in Paris, and it will not return in 2028 in Los Angeles. Which means that Ami and the winner of tomorrow's men's competition may be the only two breaking Olympic gold medalists ever.

China's 671 beat the Netherlands' India to win the bronze medal.