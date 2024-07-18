Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Israel clear to play in 2024 Olympics soccer after FIFA postpones ban decision

FIFA said Thursday that it had pushed back the timeline because “more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness."

By The Associated Press

FIFA has postponed a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas, clearing the way for the Israeli men's national team to play at the Paris Olympics.

Soccer's world governing body had been set to make a decision Saturday at an extraordinary council meeting after asking for an independent legal assessment of the Palestinian proposal two months ago. That decision would have come just four days before the start of the Olympic soccer tournament, where Israel has been drawn into a group with Japan, Mali and Paraguay.

However, FIFA said Thursday that it had pushed back the timeline because “more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness" — meaning a decision is now set to come after the Olympics have finished.

FIFA said both parties had made requests for extensions “to submit their respective positions” and that the independent assessment will now be shared with FIFA by Aug. 31 at the latest.

The men’s Olympic final is set to take place on Aug. 9.

