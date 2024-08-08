Hurdler Grant Holloway finally gets his Olympic gold

Grant Holloway’s long wait to reach the top of the Olympic podium is over.

The American hurdler cruised to victory in the men’s 110-meter final in the Paris Olympics. The three-time world champion and silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago exploded out of the blocks to win going away.

"I feel ecstatic," Holloway said after the meet. "I feel relief. The career grand slam is finally complete."

Holloway now has gold medals from the Olympics, World Championships, World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League.

Holloway finished at 12.99 seconds, well clear of teammate Daniel Roberts in second at 13.09. Roberts out-leaned Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica, who finished with bronze.