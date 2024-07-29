Women's gymnastics team final: How to watch, what to know about the Olympics competition on Tuesday

Simone Biles is calling the Paris Olympics the "redemption tour" for the U.S. women's gymnastics team. On Tuesday, we'll get a sense of how much of a redemption as the United States competes in the women's team final event.

Biles will join Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey in the chase to return gold to the United States after taking team silver in Tokyo.

The event is set for 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Bercy Arena.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 27-year-old Biles is in the lineup to compete in all four events of the team final despite a calf injury. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She still topped the all-around with the highest scores on floor and vault.

The Americans are favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in 2021.

Despite being impacted by illness at the qualifying session on Sunday, Carey is expected to participate in the medal competition.

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles also will compete in all four events. Chiles finished fourth in the all-around during qualifying behind Biles, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

Biles enters Paris with seven medals, including four gold, one silver and two bronze. She's already widely considered the Greatest Of All Time.

What time is the women's gymnastics team final at the Olympics?

The women's gymnastics team final is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30.

What channel is the women's gymnastics final on?

The women's gymnastics team final will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

You can stream the coverage live here.

How many rotations are there in the team finals?

There are four total rotations in the gymnastics team final.

The competition will include the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

That's two less rotations than the men's gymnastics team event, which has six rotations.

They're ready for it. The day that they've been waiting for their entire lives is finally here for Noah Lyles, LeBron James, Carissa Moore, Jagger Eaton and more U.S. Olympic stars.

What teams are competing in the women's team final?

Eight total teams will compete in the women's team final

The United States will be competing against Brazil, Canada, China, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and Romania.

Who on Team USA will be competing in what events in the women's gymnastics event?

Vault:

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Vault:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Balance Beam:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Floor Exercise:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

Biles will compete in the women's team final on Aug. 30 and then is expected to compete in the individual all-around final and then most of the individual apparatus events.

When is the next Team USA women's gymnastics event?

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik says he was happy to be the last gymnast to compete with a medal on the line. Hear from him and his teammates after the U.S. won bronze in the team event.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m.on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.