Tennis is returning to Paris. But this time, it's for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

At the 2020 Summer Olympics, tennis fans saw Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic win gold medals in singles for men’s and women’s tennis, respectively.

This year, however, numerous Americans have a real shot to take home a medal in all events. Players like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins will be gunning for gold on the women’s side. On the men’s side, sights are set on U.S. players Taylor Fritz, Tommy Pau and Christopher Eubanks.

Even though the action will take place in Paris, NBC and Peacock will be covering all the intense tennis matches to come.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into tennis at the 2024 Olympics in Paris:

When is tennis at the 2024 Olympics?

The action begins on July 27 and runs through Aug. 4.

All first-round matches for men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles and women's doubles commence on July 27. Mixed doubles begins on July 28.

The women's singles final and men's doubles final are on Aug. 3, while the women's doubles final and men's singles final are on Aug. 4.

The mixed doubles gold medal match is Aug. 2.

Where is tennis at the 2024 Olympics?

The tennis events will be played at the Stade Roland Garros — the same location as the French Open.

How to watch tennis at the 2024 Olympics

The majority of tennis matches can be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The finals of each tennis event will be broadcast, either live or as a repeat. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 3

Mixed doubles gold final on USA at 4 a.m. ET (streamed live digitally on Friday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. ET)

Women's singles gold final on USA at 4:30 p.m. ET (streamed live digitally on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET)

Sunday, Aug. 4

Men’s doubles gold final on USA at 12 a.m. ET (streamed live digitally on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. ET)

Women’s doubles gold final on CNBC at 1:15 p.m. ET (streamed live digitally on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. ET)

Men’s singles gold final on CNBC at 4:30 p.m. ET (streamed live digitally on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m. ET)

The full broadcast and stream schedule for tennis can be seen here.

How many tennis events are there?

There are five medal events: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Who is playing tennis for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics?

The women’s team is made up of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro and Desirae Krawczyk. It will be coached by Kathy Rinaldi, the USTA's head of women's tennis.

Gauff, Pegula, Collins and Navarro will play singles, while Gauff and Pegula, as well as Collins and Krawczyk, will team up for doubles.

The men’s team features Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Chris Eubanks, Marcos Giron, No. 6 Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. It will be coached by Olympic gold medalist Bob Bryan.

Fritz, Paul, Eubanks and Giron will play singles, while Ram and Krajicek, as well as Fritz and Paul, will take on doubles play.

The mixed doubles team will be named at a later date.