The U.S. women's basketball team has high hopes and even higher expectations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The nine-time gold medalists return to the international stage with a star-studded roster. The U.S. team, undefeated since 1996, stands as an unrivaled powerhouse in the realm of international women’s basketball.

The squad, led by five-time Olympian Diana Taurasi and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner, will compete in women's Group C with Germany, Japan and Belgium as they battle for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Here's everything you need to know about women's basketball at the Paris Olympics and how to tune in to the action:

How to watch Team USA women's basketball at 2024 Olympics

Live coverage for all Team USA's games will be available on NBC and Peacock.

Streaming will also be provided on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

Team USA women's basketball schedule for 2024 Olympics

The Team USA women's basketball schedule in Paris is as follows:

July 29: Women's Group Phase USA vs. Japan on NBC at 9 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET)

Aug. 1: Women's Group Phase USA vs. Belgium on NBC at 9 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET)

Aug. 4: Women's Group Phase USA vs. Germany on NBC at 5:15 p.m. local (11:15 a.m. ET)

Aug. 7: Women's quarterfinal TBD

Aug. 9: Women's semifinal TBD

Aug. 11 Gold Medal Game and Bronze Medal Game TBD

2024 Olympics women's basketball groups

The groups for the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s basketball event are as follows:

Group A

Serbia

Spain

China

Puerto Rico

Group B

Canada

Nigeria

Australia

France

Group C

Germany

United States

Japan

Belgium

The top two teams from each group and the two best third-place teams will earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

Team USA women's basketball roster for 2024 Olympics

The team will feature Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Diana Taurasi, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu.

Who is the coach for Team USA women's basketball in 2024?

The head coach is Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx), who helped lead Team USA to gold medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

Her assistants will include Duke University basketball coach Kara Lawson, Texas A&M University coach Joni Taylor and Washington Mystics general manager Mike Thibault.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham shared her starting five for the U.S. women's Basketball team ahead of the Paris Olympics.