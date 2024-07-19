Trending
How to watch gymnastics all-around at the 2024 Olympics

Here is how you can watch and stream all of the gymnastics all-around events in Paris this summer

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Team USA's gymnastics squad is locked in for the 2024 Olympics.

The gymnastics all-around is one of the unique times when an athlete's ability is fully tested in every capacity. The title combines the scores of all four apparatus for women — vault, bars, beam and floor — and all six for men: floor, pommel horse, vault, rings, parallel bars and high bar.

To date, the U.S. gymnastics team has earned a whopping number of 117 medals at the Olympics. Now, 10 American gymnasts will head to the French capital as the star-studded team looks to set more records.

Here is how you can watch all the gymnastics all-around action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to watch gymnastics all-around at the 2024 Olympics

Gymnastics all-around events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC and USA Network. Streaming will be available on PeacockNBCOlympics.comNBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Gymnastics all-around schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Gymnastics all-around events will be held at Bercy Arena from Saturday, July 27, through Thursday, Aug. 1.

Below is the full streaming schedule for the gymnastics all-around at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

DateEvents and timesStream
Saturday, July 27Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 5 a.m.
Men's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Men's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 2 p.m.		PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, July 28Women's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 3:30 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 5:40 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 8:50 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 4 at 12 p.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 5 at 3:10 p.m.		PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, July 31Men's all-around final at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1Women's all-around final at 12:15 p.m.
NBC Sports’ Senior Olympics Editor Nick Zaccardi breaks down what Jordan Chiles would need to do to thrill fans at the Paris Olympics.

Gymnastics all-around events at the 2024 Olympics

There are two all-around finals in gymnastics, one for men and one for women.

The U.S. competitors are as follows:

Men

Women

