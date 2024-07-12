Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch cycling at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Here is how you can watch and stream all of the cycling events in Paris this summer

By Julia Elbaba

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA is gearing up for the cycling competition at the 2024 Olympics.

To date, the U.S. has acquired a total of 39 medals in cycling at the Olympics. The list includes 11 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 13 bronze medals. Taylor Knibb and Brandon McNulty will be joined by 26 fellow American cyclists in the French capital as they look to add more medals to their collection.

Here is how you can watch all the cycling action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How to watch cycling at the 2024 Olympics

Cycling events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network CNBC and E!. Streaming will be available on PeacockNBCOlympics.comNBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Cycling schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Cycling events will be held at four different venues from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 11.

The BMX freestyle events will take place at La Concorde Urban Park, while track cycling will be held at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium will be home to BMX racing and mountain biking will take place at Elancourt Hill.

Road cycling will start and finish at the Trocadéro and take the men’s and women’s pelotons through the Chevreuse Valley.

Below is the full streaming schedule for cycling at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (all times ET).

Date/timeEventsStream
Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m.Men’s & women’s individual time trialsPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, July 28, 8 a.m. Women’s mountain bikePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, July 29, 8 a.m. Men’s mountain bikePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, July 30, 7:25 a.m.BMX freestyle: Men’s & women’s qualifyingPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, July 31, 7:10 a.m. BMX freestyle: Men’s & women’s finalsPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, August 1, 2 p.m.BMX racing: Men’s & women’s quarterfinalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, August 2, 2 p.m. BMX racing: Men’s & women’s semifinal, finalsPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, August 3, 5 a.m.Men’s road racePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, August 4, 8 a.m.Women’s road racePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, August 5, 11 a.mTrack: Women’s team sprint finals & morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, August 6, 11:30 a.mTrack: Men’s team sprint finals & morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, August 7, 6:45 a.m. Men's individual sprint, women's keirin & morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, August 7, 11:30 a.m.Men's & women's team pursuit finals & morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, August 8, 11 a.m.Track: Women's keirin, men's omnium finals & morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, August 9, 8 a.m.Track: Men's individual sprint semifinals & morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, August 9, 12 p.m.Track: Men's individual sprint, women's Madison finalsPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, August 10, 11a.m.Track: Men’s Madison final and moreSaturday, August 10, 11 a.m.
Sunday, August 11, 5 a.m.Women’s omnium final & morePeacockNBCOlympics.com

Cycling Jul 1

Road cycling rules and competition format for the 2024 Olympics

Cycling Jul 1

Track cycling rules and competition format for the 2024 Olympics

Cycling events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of medal events in cycling at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

BMX

  • Freestyle (men’s and women’s)
  • Racing (men’s and women’s)

Mountain biking

  • Cross-country (men’s and women’s)

Road cycling

  • Road race (men’s and women’s)
  • Time trial (men’s and women’s)

Track cycling 

  • Sprint (men’s and women’s)
  • Team sprint (men’s and women’s)
  • Keirin (men’s and women’s)
  • Team pursuit (men’s and women’s)
  • Omnium (men’s and women’s)
  • Madison (men’s and women’s)
According to a study done on the 2016 Rio Olympics, BMX cycling tops the list, with 38% of athletes injured in the event.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us