Most track and field athletes could easily fit their uniforms and gear in a suitcase to travel to a competition like the 2024 Paris Olympics. But some have massive poles to worry about.

Reigning Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis detailed to NBC how he gets his 17-foot poles from one place to another. (Here's a hint: it's not easy.)

The Swedish athlete and Lafayette, Louisiana, native said he first has to find flights that are able to store his bag of poles before paying for oversized luggage fees. Then, Duplantis will draw some confused looks as he lugs the poles through the airport.

"It's very difficult to travel with them," Duplantis said. "When I'm in the airport, I'm just yelling, 'excuse me!' like the whole time...And everybody's just so confused. They think it might be skis, but (the bag) is like 20-feet long.

"I'm the center of attention when I walk into an airport with the sticks. That's for sure."

Duplantis, 24, won gold in his Olympic debut at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, beating out U.S. silver medalist Chris Nilsen. And he'll surely be hoping to pick up another gold in Paris before having to begin the trek back home with his poles.

When is the Olympic pole vault?

The men's pole vault competition at the Paris Games begins with the qualification round on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 4:10 a.m. ET.

What is the Olympic pole vault schedule?

The men's pole vault final will follow on Monday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.

On the women's side, qualification is set for Aug. 5 at 4:40 a.m. ET followed by the final on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

Where are Olympic track and field events being held?

Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, is the site of the Olympic track and field events.

What is the world record in pole vault?

Duplantis broke his own men's world record at a Diamond League event in Xiamen, China, this past April when he cleared 6.24 meters (20 feet, 5 inches), topping his previous mark of 6.23 meters. That marked the eighth time he broke the world record.