Simone Biles is bringing home another gold.

The 27-year-old star claimed her sixth career gold medal with a 59.131 overall score in Thursday's women's gymnastics all-around final, just days after winning gold in the team event.

Biles won the event in the 2016 Olympics, making her the third woman to ever win all-around gold twice -- but the first to do it eight years apart. She is the oldest women’s all-around Olympic gold medalist since Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952 (age 30).

Team USA's Suni Lee, the defending gold medalist in all-around, took home the bronze. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, for the second straight Olympics, won silver in the all-around.

Biles started off the competition with a monster score on vault (15.766), but fell to third at the midway point after a shaky performance on the uneven bars (13.733). That disappointment was short-lived, though. On the balance beam, Biles regained control with a strong score (14.566). Then, she sealed the deal with a flawless floor exercise (15.066).

After her final performance, Biles was beaming and waving to fans -- certain of her victory before the score her came in. Once again, Biles is atop the gymnastics world.