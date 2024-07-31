Simone Biles was the gymnastics GOAT long before she arrived in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

However, there are still names above her in the Olympic record books.

Biles is up to eight career Olympic medals following the U.S. women's gymnastics squad's gold-medal performance in the team event. That's just the start for Biles in Paris, as she still has four more events on her schedule -- and four more opportunities to add to her medal collection.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Where does she rank among all gymnasts in Olympic history? Here's a look at the Olympians with the most gymnastics medals in each event:

Most Olympic gymnastics medals

Biles could rise as high as No. 2 in all-time women's Olympic gymnastics medals if she completes a sweep in Paris, but she's still not even halfway to the top spot.

Here are the men's and women's gymnasts with the most Olympic medals all-time:

Women's

Larisa Latynina, Soviet Union: 18 (9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze)

Věra Čáslavská, Czechoslovakia: 11 (7 gold, 4 silver)

Ágnes Keleti, Hungary: 10 (5 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze)

Polina Astakhova, Soviet Union: 10 (5 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze)

Nadia Comăneci, Romania: 9 (5 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Ludmilla Tourischeva, Soviet Union: 9 (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze)

Simone Biles, United States: 8 (5 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze)

8 (5 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) Margit Korondi, Hungary: 8 (2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)

Sofia Muratova, Soviet Union: 8 (2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)

Men's

Nikolai Andrianov, Soviet Union: 15 (7 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze)

Boris Shakhlin, Soviet Union: 13 (7 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze)

Takashi Ono, Japan: 13 (5 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze)

Sawao Kato, Japan: 12 (8 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Alexei Nemov, Russia: 12 (4 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze)

Viktor Chukarin, Soviet Union: 11 (7 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Akinori Nakayama, Japan: 10 (6 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

Vitaly Scherbo, Belarus/Unified Team: 10 (6 gold, 4 bronze)

Alexander Dityatin, Soviet Union: 10 (3 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze)

Dr. Michael Gervais and Olympic champion Nastia Liuikin talk about how big the all-round competition will be a the Paris Olympics.

Most Olympic individual all-around medals

Latynina is the only gymnast to win three individual all-around medals at the Olympics with two golds and one silver. Čáslavská is the only other women's gymnast to win multiple golds, while seven others have multiple medals in the event.

Japan's Sawao Kato and Kōhei Uchimura are the leading men in the event, having earned two golds and one silver apiece.

Most Olympic vault medals

Latynina leads all women with three Olympic vault medals, but Čáslavská is the only woman to win two golds on the apparatus.

Nikolai Andrianov is the only man with three Olympic vault medals, taking home two golds and a bronze.

Most Olympic floor exercise medals

Latynina earned three straight golds in the floor exercise from 1956 to 1964. No other woman's gymnast has three medals of any kind in the event.

Like vault, Andrianov is the only three-time Olympic medalist in the men's floor event.

Most Olympic balance beam medals

Biles (two bronze) and fellow American Shannon Miller (one gold, one silver) are among eight women to win multiple Olympic medals in balance beam. Biles has a chance to become the first three-time balance beam medalist in Paris.

Comăneci is the only woman with multiple gold medals in balance beam.

Most Olympic uneven bars medals

Astakhova, Svetlana Khorkina and Aliya Mustafina each won two gold medals in uneven bars.

Four other gymnasts have multiple Olympic medals in the event.

Most Olympic pommel horse medals

Great Britain's Max Whitlock jumped into the record books at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he won his second straight gold medal and third medal overall in pommel horse.

Boris Shakhlin, Miroslav Cerar and Zoltán Magyar also won back-to-back golds in the event during their careers.

Most Olympic rings medals

Albert Azaryan and Akinori Makayama have the most Olympic rings golds with two apiece.

Twelve others have multiple medals in the event.

Most Olympic parallel bars medals

Li Xiaopeng's three parallel bars medals are the most in Olympic history.

He is joined by Kato as the only gymnasts to win two golds in the event.

Most Olympic high bar medals

Fabian Hambüchen has the most high bar medals at the Olympics with three.

Takashi Ono and fellow Japanese gymnast Mitsuo Tsukahara have the most golds with two each.

Team USA’s Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Simone Biles started the women’s gymnastics team event with high scores on vault.