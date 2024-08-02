Team USA became the first country to reach the 40-medal mark on Day 7 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The United States had six combined podium finishes across six different sports on Friday, giving them an Olympics-leading 43 medals. The medals came in archery, equestrian, sailing, shooting, swimming and track and field.

The Americans, however, are still stuck on nine gold medals after not winning any Olympic titles on Day 7. China leads in golds with 13, while Australia and France have 11 apiece. Great Britain is tied for fourth with the U.S.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a look back at those U.S. medal-winning performances and other top moments from Day 7 of the Games:

Grant Fisher rallies for historic 10,000m bronze

On the 25th and final lap, Team USA's Grant Fisher rallied for a thrilling and historic third-place finish in the men's 10,000m race. The 27-year-old overcame a mid-race stumble to finish in 26:43.46, just barely being beaten out by silver medalist Berihu Aregawi (26:43.44) of Ethiopia. Reigning silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda set an Olympic record of 26:43.14 to win the race.

After a fifth-place finish at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Fisher became just the second American man in the last 56 years to medal in the event as he earned his first Olympic medal.

Regan Smith wins her 3rd silver of 2024 Olympics

Regan Smith picked up yet another silver medal in Paris, this time in the women's 200m backstroke. Smith, who had already claimed sliver in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly, finished second to Australia's Kaylee McKeown with a time of 2:04.26. McKeown, the reigning Olympic champion, secured the repeat in 2:03.73.

Smith's three-medal haul in Paris gives her six Olympic medals — five silver and one bronze — for her career.

US earns another equestrian team jumping silver

Team USA secured its first equestrian medal of the Paris Games by earning a third straight silver in team jumping. Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward combined to record four penalty points, finishing behind gold medalist Great Britain's two penalties.

It marked the fifth Olympic medal for Ward, the third for Kraut and the first for Cook.

Sagen Maddalena cracks rifle podium

Sagen Maddalena made the Olympic podium for the first time with a second-place finish in the women's rifle 3 positions. The Woodland, California, native tallied 463.0 points to claim silver behind Switzerland's Chiara Leone (464.4).

Maddalena had previously placed fifth in the event at the Tokyo Games and she finished one spot off the air rifle podium earlier in the Paris Games.

US makes archery podium for first time since 2016

Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold combined to win Team USA's first archery medal since 2016. The U.S. took the bronze from India with a 6-2 victory.

Ellison, 35, became the most-decorated U.S. archer in Olympic history by earning his fourth medal. It was the first Olympic medal for the 20-year-old Kaufhold.

US wins first sailing medal since 2016

Team USA also snapped a medal drought in sailing as Ian Barrows and Hans Henken combined to win bronze in the men's skiff event. Making their Olympic debut, Barrows and Henken recorded 88 points to capture the United States' first sailing medal since 2016.

Spain won the event, which uses a low-point scoring system, with 70 points and New Zealand took silver with 82 points.

Xander Schauffele tied for lead through 2 rounds of men's golf

U.S. reigning gold medalist Xander Schauffele went from second place to tied for first in the second round of the men's golf tournament. The two-time major champion followed up his opening-round score of 6-under 65 with a 5-under 66 in Round 2.

At 11-under, Schauffele is tied atop the leaderboard with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who held a two-stroke lead over Schauffele entering Round 2, and Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 7-under on Friday. Spain's Jon Rahm is looming in fourth 9-under.

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler is tied for 10th at 6-under and Collin Morikawa is tied for 19th at 4-under.

Sha'Carri Richardson has strong Olympic debut

Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson made her Olympic debut, winning her heat of the women’s 100m and qualified for the semifinals on Saturday.

Team USA star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson got off to a strong start in Paris as she made her long-awaited Olympic debut. Richardson, who was wasn't able to compete in the Tokyo Games due to a marijuana suspension, won her women's 100m heat with a time of 10.94.

The Dallas native posted the fourth-best time overall in the preliminary round to advance to the semifinals, which will take place on Saturday.

US shatters world record in mixed 4x400m relay

Team USA broke the first track and field world record of the Paris Games in the preliminary round of the mixed 4x400m relay. Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished in 3:07.41 to shatter the United States' own world record of 3:08.80, which was set by a different American quartet at the 2023 World Championships.

The U.S. is the reigning bronze medalist in the event, which debuted at the Tokyo Games, and will look to make the podium again in Saturday's final.