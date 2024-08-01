France vs. Argentina 2024 Olympics preview, how to watch, more

Entering the Paris Olympics, three nations stood out the most as contenders for men's soccer gold.

Despite men's soccer being predominantly under-23 players (besides three overage exceptions), Spain, Argentina and France, all international powerhouses on the senior level, all brought elite talents to the Games.

Spain had a leaky defense in the group stages but will meet Japan in the quarterfinals, while Argentina finished second in its pool thanks to the chaotic finish versus Morocco.

That result is the reason Argentina versus France, which won all three of its pool games, is transpiring in the quarterfinals instead of later on, as initially expected.

Here's everything to know about the colossal quarterfinal matchup:

When is the France vs. Argentina Olympics game?

France and Argentina will meet on Friday, Aug. 2.

What time is the France vs. Argentina Olympics game?

Kick-off time is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

How to watch France vs. Argentina at the Olympics

The France-Argentina game will be streamed on Peacock and broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo.

Why is France and Argentina becoming a rivalry?

France and Argentina don't always come first to mind when pondering soccer rivalries, but it has started to turn that way since the latter won the 2022 World Cup.

Most recently, after Argentina won the Copa America tournament, Argentine players on a bus were seen on video singing a racist chant about French players. The French federation filed an official complaint.

Who are the key players for France and Argentina in the Olympics?

For France, it'll depend how head coach Thierry Henry shapes the team. Captain Alex Lacazette and veteran Jean-Philippe Mateta are the experienced strikers up top, with rising winger Michael Olise capable of providing magic at any given moment. France, which has rotated its defense and goalie, has not yet conceded in the tournament.

Argentina has conceded twice, though its squad boasts some 2022 World Cup winners in Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi and goalie Geronimo Rulli, who was a backup. Thiago Almada, Cristian Medina and Claudio Echeverri are some up-and-coming prospects playing well, too.

Who will win in the France vs. Argentina Olympics game?

All signs point to it being an even game. It'll most likely be a single-goal difference, though it depends on the gamebreakers. France has more possibilities on that front, so Argentina will need some heavy lifting to break down Les Bleus' stable defense.