The U.S. women's soccer team won all six of their matches at the 2024 Olympics, outscoring their opponents 12-4, on their way to winning gold for the fifth time in the program's history.

In the gold medal match, it was Mallory Swanson with the lone goal in the early minutes of the second half.

In the semifinal, Sophia Smith scored a goal in the first half of extra time, securing a win against Germany.

Throughout the Olympics, it seemed like every goal was more thrilling than the last. Here's your chance to relive the experience.