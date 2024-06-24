Dearica Hamby has been named to the U.S. Olympic 3x3 women's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hamby will replace Cameron Brink, her injured Los Angeles Sparks teammate, on the team, USA Basketball announced on Monday.

“I’m honored to be chosen to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics and excited to compete for a gold medal,” Hamby said in a statement.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Brink was named to the 3x3 team for the Paris Games earlier this month, joining Rhyne Howard, Hailey Van Lith and Cierra Burdick. The Sparks rookie then tore her ACL last week during the Sparks' loss to the Connecticut Sun, ending her first WNBA season and taking her out of Olympic contention.

With 3x3 experience under her belt, Hamby meets FIBA's eligibility requirements for an Olympic spot. She helped lead Team USA to gold in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in December and more recently debuted at the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in April.

“It is an honor to announce Dearica Hamby’s addition to the USA 3×3 Women’s National Team and we look forward to getting to work as a squad very soon,” Jay Demings, USA Basketball 3×3 national team director and member of the USA Basketball 3×3 women’s selection committee, said in a statement. “USA Basketball continues to keep Cameron Brink in our thoughts as she focuses on her recovery.”

There is still some injury uncertainty surrounding Team USA. Howard suffered an ankle injury last week during the Atlanta Dream's loss to the Minnesota Lynx and is out indefinitely.

The U.S. 3x3 team will look to defend its gold medal win from the inaugural event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Competition for the 2024 Paris Games will begin on July 30 when Team USA squares off against Germany.