Live updates: Closing Ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

What to Know
- The Closing Ceremony broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday (11 a.m. PT) and marks the close of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a celebration of the Olympians' athletic achievements.
- Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky and gold medal rower Nick Mead are serving as flagbearers for Team USA when the Parade of Athletes enters the Stade de France around 3 p.m. ET (noon PT).
- For the first time, winners of the women's marathon will receive their medals during the ceremony. Traditionally, the winners of the men's marathon have been in the spotlight at the ceremony.
- There are rumors swirling that Tom Cruise, who has been spotted all over the Games, will be part of the show, although as of the start of the ceremony, that remains unconfirmed.
- Part of the Closing Ceremony includes handing over the Olympic flag to the next Summer Olympics host city: Los Angeles in 2028.
- The next Games, the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, will be held in Italy beginning Feb. 6, 2026.
Follow along with the Closing Ceremony below and watch live on Peacock.