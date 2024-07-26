Canadian Olympic Committee removes head coach Bev Priestman after drone scandal

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Thursday it has removed Bev Priestman as head coach of its women's team amid a drone scandal used to spy on opponents.

The committee said in a statement it had found previous instances of drone spying prior to the Paris Olympics.

“Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said. "In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend Women’s National Soccer Team Head Coach, Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review.”

Assistant coach Andy Spence will take over throughout the rest of the Olympics.

Priestman was suspended by the Canadian soccer federation after it was found an assistant coach and analyst were spying on New Zealand's training session with a drone. Both the assistant coach, Jasmine Mander, and analyst, Joseph Lombardi, were let go.

The 38-year-old Priestman had removed herself from managing Canada's game versus New Zealand on Thursday, which it won 2-1. Prior to the game, Priestman apologized to players and staff of New Zealand's women's team, as well as to Canadian players.

Canada will next be in action Sunday against host nation France.

Priestman and Canada also claimed gold at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, which included a semifinal win over the U.S.