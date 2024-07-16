Following a brief mental health-motivated hiatus from the sport, Caeleb Dressel, the best U.S.-born swimmer since Michael Phelps, is hitting the lanes again this summer.

Here are some things to know before Dressel makes his return to the Olympic stage.

How old is Caeleb Dressel?

Dressel is 27 years old. He will turn 28 on Aug. 16, just five days after the 2024 Olympics end.

Where is Caeleb Dressel from?

Dressel was born in Orange Park, Florida, to parents Michael and Christina Dressel. He grew up in Green Cove Springs.

Where does Caeleb Dressel live now?

Dressel lives in Gainesville, Florida.

Does Caeleb Dressel have siblings?

Dressel has three siblings: Tyler, Kaitlyn and Sherridon, all of whom swam competitively. Kaitlyn and Sherridon swam at Florida State University.

How tall is Caeleb Dressel?

Dressel is 6-foot-1.

How high can Caeleb Dressel jump?

Dressel can jump 109 centimeters — almost 43 inches — into the air.

Where did Caeleb Dressel go to high school?

Dressel attended Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, FL.

Where did Caeleb Dressel go to college?

Dressel swam at the University of Florida.

Caeleb Dressel is officially heading to the Paris Olympics to defend his gold medal in the 50m freestyle.

How did Caeleb Dressel meet his wife?

Dressel and his wife, Meghan, met through swimming while they were in high school.

Does Caeleb Dressel have a child?

Dressel’s son, August Wilder Dressel, was born in February 2024.

What are some fun facts about Caeleb Dressel?