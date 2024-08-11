Will breaking be at the 2028 Olympics? Here are the sports leaving, entering for the Los Angeles Games

The Paris Olympics have wrapped up, with 16 days of official competition concluding Sunday with a gold medal win by Team USA in women's basketball.

While usual crowd-pleasers like swimming and gymnastics captivated the world's attention at the Paris Games, the event's lone new sport, breaking, brought an unseen level of unique energy into the Olympics.

After fans soaked in two days of competition in the event on Friday and Saturday, many are wondering if they will see the sport in four years, when Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics.

Though most sports from the Paris Olympics will be maintained in the Los Angeles program for 2028, breaking is among the sports that will be dropped from the rotation, joining another mainstay that has been contested at every Olympics since 1948.

Here’s what to know about changes coming to the Olympic sporting program for 2028.

What’s leaving the Olympics in 2028?

Breaking

The sport of breaking was added to the Olympic program as an optional sport for the first time in Paris, but it will not be part of the program in Los Angeles in 2028.

Boxing

While breaking is the only sport officially leaving the Olympics for 2028, boxing has not yet been confirmed to be part of the program in Los Angeles.

According to the IOC, that is because of ongoing corruption allegations surrounding the International Boxing Association, the group that until 2020 was responsible for overseeing regulations related to qualifying and competition within the Olympics.

In the last two Olympics, the IBA has not been involved in putting on the boxing tournament, putting the sport on provisional status. If a new governing body cannot be found, boxing will not be included in the Olympic program.

What new sports are coming to the LA Olympics?

A total of six new sports will make their way into the Olympic program in Los Angeles, including two making their debuts in the Games.

Those two sports will be flag football and squash, according to the IOC. Flag football will be contested in both men’s and women’s divisions, playing five-on-five on a 50-yard field with no offensive linemen, according to the IOC.

Squash is a racket sport played by singles or doubles players in a four-walled court, with players striking the ball onto playable surfaces within the court in an attempt to prevent legal return shots.

The World Squash Federation has tried on several occasions to get squash into the Olympics, but was finally successful for the 2028 Games. The sport, like flag football, will be considered “optional” and may not return after the LA Games conclude.

What Olympic sports are returning in 2028?

A total of four sports will make their return to the Olympics, including baseball and softball, which will return after being on hiatus during the 2024 Paris Games.

Baseball was an optional sport several times over the years, but was finally added as a permanent sport in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It was dropped after 2008, but was re-added by Tokyo as an optional sport.

According to officials, it is expected that the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane will also include baseball.

os Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics across various pre-existing locations around the city and surrounding areas. Oklahoma City will host some events due to limited venue space and the goal to not construct temporary venues solely for the Olympics.

Softball was first added to the Olympics in 1996 in Atlanta, and was contested each year until it was removed after the 2008 Games. After a comeback in 2020 in Tokyo it was not contested in Paris, but will return to the lineup as an optional sport for the Los Angeles Games.

Interestingly, it will not be played in Los Angeles, with officials announcing that games will take place in Oklahoma City..

For the first time since 1908, lacrosse will also be added to the Olympic program as an official medal sport, with 6-on-6 tournaments being staged in Los Angeles according to the IOC.

Previously, Canada had won two gold medals in the sport, and it had been included as an exhibition sport on several occasions, but this will mark the first time in 120 years that medals have been awarded.

Another sport making its return after more than 120 years will be cricket, which was only contested once during the 1900 Games in Paris. Information on the format has not yet been released, but teams will be trying to become just the second to win Olympic gold in the sport, joining Great Britain in that category.

On a final note, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will all move from optional sports to permanent events beginning with the 2028 Olympics, according to the IOC.