Beyoncé does not pen heartwarming notes to just anyone.

Needless to say, U.S. gymnastics star Jordan Chiles stood out to the pop icon during the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in May -- so much so that the 32-time Grammy winner delivered Chiles a personalized message with the Cowboy Carter album cover.

“Congrats to you Queen. I always watch you with pride and admiration,” Beyoncé handwrote on the cover.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Y'all Beyoncé sent Jordan Chiles a personally signed message on her Cowboy Carter vinyl, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/iEQjqMIm5U — nick 🤍 (@jadeschuso) July 18, 2024

The message did not stop there.

“Thank you for repping us. Good luck to you! All your hard work and sacrifices shine bright,” Beyoncé continued.

The remarkable kicker came at the end when the pop star addressed herself as Chiles' twin: “Praying for you and wishing you the best. Love, your twin, Beyoncé.”

At that moment Chiles ran to her Instagram story to share the news with her followers.

“Ahhhhh!!! I’m screaming right now. Yall Beyoncé sent me this and I’m crying!!!” Chiles said.

How Chiles got Beyoncé's attention

Chiles took her love for Queen Bey onto the mat at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in a look that completely wowed the pop star.

To recreate the essence of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour, Chiles designed a leotard with her apparel company GK Elite that showcased the striking outfit Beyoncé wore in front of millions of fans.

Elsa/Getty Images Jordan Chiles wears her Beyonce-inspired leotard as she competes in the floor exercise during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on May 31, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The bedazzled leotard featured bright red and pink stripes complemented by blue, orange green and pink checkered patterns. The look had a standout front jewel, replicating the customized necklace and chain Beyoncé wore on stage.

The Olympian’s journey in gymnastics began with her being one of the only Black gymnasts in her gym.

More love from legends

Chiles is soaking in all the love she is receiving from living legends from all walks of life ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This time, it was from NBA star Michael Jordan, which Chiles also shared on Instagram.

“Hey Jordan, this is Michael Jordan. I am so excited to watch you win a gold medal,” Jordan wrote. “Here’s to wishing you nothing but good luck. Let’s catch up afterwards. Hope to see you soon.”

The six-time NBA champion signed off with some witty words: “Btw love the name😆”

Chiles, as one could imagine, was starstruck.

“Yall ain’t going to believe this one either @jumpman23… The Michael Jordan!!! My Olympic experience is only the beginning, and I thank god everyday!!!” Chiles said on her Instagram story.

Undoubtedly, Chiles is enjoying the robust support she is getting as she prepares to compete with the U.S. gymnastics team in Paris.