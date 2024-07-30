Watch the best moments from Day 4 of the Paris Olympics

Day 4 of the 2024 Paris Olympics was a historic one for Team USA.

The United States became the first country to reach the 3,000-medal mark in the history of the Olympics, counting medals from both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The final handful of medal triumphs that pushed the U.S. to the Olympic milestone came across gymnastics, rugby and swimming, with Simone Biles, Bobby Finke and Ilona Maher among the Team USA stars making the podium.

Here's a full look back at top moments from Day 4 of the Paris Games:

Simone Biles, U.S. women recapture all-around gymnastics title

The U.S. women's gymnastics team has completed its redemption tour.

After taking silver at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee delivered a dominant performance in the team all-around final. The star-studded U.S. squad posted a first-place score of 171.296, comfortably ahead of second-place Italy (165.494).

Biles clinched gold for Team USA by scoring a 14.666 on the floor exercise. With her eighth medal, Biles broke her tie with Shannon Miller to become the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time.

Biles and Chiles competed in all four events while Lee participated in three (floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars). Carey took part in the vault.

Lee earned the fourth medal of her career, while Carey and Chiles each made the podium for a second time.

U.S. snatches first rugby medal from Australia with last-second win

Australia's women's rugby sevens team was on the brink on winning bronze. Then, Alex Sedrick happened.

With the U.S. trailing 12-7 in the game's final seconds, Sedrick broke away from the Australia defense for a game-tying try. She then made the subsequent conversion to stun medal-favorite Australia and give the United States its first-ever rugby medal.

Regan Smith, Katharine Berkoff make 100m backstroke podium

It was another big day in the pool for the Americans, who had two athletes make the podium in the women's 100m backstroke.

Regan Smith finished in 57.66 seconds to capture her second individual silver medal and her fourth medal overall. And Katharine Berkoff made the podium for the first time with a third-place finish of 57.98 seconds.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown repeated as champion with an Olympic record time of 57.33 seconds.

Bobby Finke takes silver in 800m free

Reigning 800m champion Bobby Finke fell short of pulling off the repeat, but he still made the podium. Ireland's Daniel Wiffen used an Olympic record time of 7:38.19 to take the title from Finke.

Finke finished in 7:38.75 to earn silver, giving him his third career medal. The now-three-time medalist will next try to defend his 1500m title in Paris.

US gets back on the podium in men's 4x200m free relay

The U.S. saw its streak of four straight golds in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay end with a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Games. But the quartet of Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith got the Americans back on the podium in Paris with a second-place finish.

Great Britain repeated as champions with a time of 6:59.43, finishing over a full second ahead of the Americans (7:00.78).

Hobson, Foster and Smith each earned their second-career medal, while Kibler won his first.

The U.S. enters Day 5 of the Paris Games with the most swimming medals at 15, leading second-place Australia by seven. The Aussies, however, own the most golds with four, while the U.S. and Italy have two apiece.

USMNT snaps knockout round drought

The U.S. decisively defeated Guinea 3-0 on Tuesday.

The USMNT snapped a two-decade-plus drought by reaching the knockout rounds of the 2024 Olympics. The Americans used a 3-0 victory over Guinea to advance to the knockout stage for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games, where they finished fourth.

Djordje Mihailovic opened for the scoring against Guinea with a world-class free kick from just outside the box in the 14th minute. Kevin Paredes then added a pair of insurance goals as the U.S. secured a second straight lopsided victory.

After going 2-1 in group play, the Americans will square off against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Friday. Morocco finished atop its group after beating Argentina and Iraq, while losing to Ukraine.