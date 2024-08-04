Beatboxing tennis umpire steals the show ahead of Alcaraz, Djokovic final

There is no grander stage to show off your talents than at the Olympics.

One beatboxing tennis umpire did just that ahead of the gold medal men's tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Beatboxing umpire.

Dancing line judges.



Absolutely ELECTRIC scenes today at Roland-Garros. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/tVbC2Bwo6u — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 4, 2024

The multi-talented official started breaking down beats seated in the Court Philippe-Chatrier umpire chair before making his way down the step ladder onto the clay. Numerous dancing line judges joined his electric performance.

After over two minutes of busting beats, fans erupted into applause for the umpire who courageously showcased his talents.

There are three medaled tennis events on the schedule on Sunday. Play began with the women's doubles bronze medal match, which Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo claimed. Still to come is the men's final between Djokovic and Alcaraz followed by the women's doubles gold medal match between Italy and AIN.