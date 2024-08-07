2024 Olympics basketball semifinals: Predictions, tournament results, players to watch

As the Paris Olympics wind to a close, so, too, are the men's and women's basketball events.

The women's quarterfinals wrapped up Wednesday, with Team USA beating Nigeria 88-74 behind A'ja Wilson's continued dominance.

On the men's side, Team USA easily handled Brazil 122-87 to punch their semifinal ticket, where a familiar foe awaits.

So, when are the basketball semifinals and finals and what should you watch for? Here's everything to know:

When are the basketball semifinals at the 2024 Olympics?

The basketball semifinals in Paris will first begin on the men's side. France and Germany will face off on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The women's semifinals will begin a day later on Friday, with the first game also slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.

When does Team USA basketball play next in the 2024 Olympics?

Team USA men's basketball will face Serbia, led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, in the semifinals. The U.S. beat Serbia twice in recent weeks. It won 105-79 in an exhibition game followed by a 110-84 blowout in Olympic pool play.

The women's team will play Australia next. It will mark their first Paris matchup, with Australia advancing from Group B in second place with a 2-1 record. Australia beat Serbia 85-67 in the quarterfinals.

What is the basketball semifinals schedule in the 2024 Olympics?

Here's a game-by-game look at the schedule in men's and women's basketball in Paris:

Men's basketball:

France vs. Germany, Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Team USA vs. Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Women's basketball:

Team USA vs. Australia, Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Belgium, Friday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

When are the basketball gold medal games in the 2024 Olympics?

Following the semifinals, here's when the men's and women's medal games will be played in Paris:

Men's basketball:

Bronze medal game: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET

Gold medal game: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Women's basketball:

Bronze medal game: Sunday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 a.m. ET

Gold medal game: Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET

How to watch Team USA basketball in the 2024 Olympics

Team USA vs. Serbia in men's basketball will be broadcast on USA Network, where the Team USA vs. Australia women's basketball game is also expected to be on air.

Both the men's and women's gold medal games will be broadcast on NBC.

All games are also available to stream on Peacock.

Basketball players to watch in the 2024 Olympics

On the men's side, France is led by Victor Wembanyama and Nicolas Batum. Rudy Gobert is also on the team, but has displayed inconsistent performances. Evan Fournier and Bilal Coulibaly are additional NBA names.

Germany is steered by the speedy Dennis Schroder and features the Wagner brothers, Franz and Mo. Daniel Theis is another familiar name.

Serbia is led by Jokic, but it also has Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic and Filip Petrusev.

The U.S., of course, is stacked with NBA superstars, such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and the rising Anthony Edwards, among others.

On the women's side, Australia has Jade Melbourne, Alana Smith, Sami Whitcomb and Cayla George.

Team USA is loaded with WNBA players, though Las Vegas Aces' Wilson and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart have done the heavy lifting.

France has Marine Johannes, Gabby Williams and Alexa Chartereau, while Belgium boasts Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo and Nastja Claessens.