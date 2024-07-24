Argentina's equalizer vs. Morocco overturned in chaotic Olympic opener

The pandemonium is already underway in Paris.

Two men's soccer matches officially kicked off the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, and one created instant chaos.

After trailing 2-0 earlier in the match, Argentina seemingly earned a draw against Morocco by scoring an equalizer in the 16th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina hit the crossbar twice in the sequence, first off a fantastic deflection from Moroccan goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui and then off an Argentina header. Cristian Medina finally got the ball into the back of the net with a header, knotting the game at 2-2 just before the final whistle.

Following Medina's goal, some Moroccan fans invaded the pitch as flares were seemingly thrown at Argentinian players. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard was then cleared with a message on video boards inside the stadium reading "Your session has been suspended. Please make your way to the nearest exit."

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images A general view of the LED Screen showing a message which reads "Your session has been suspended please make your way to the nearest exit" during the men's group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games.

More than an hour later, Argentina's goal was overturned and ruled offside. The game then resumed for a few minutes of play with no fans in the stands and Morocco held on for a 2-1 win.

Argentina won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2008 but has not exceeded a 10th-place finish at the Games since. The team will return to the pitch on Saturday, July 27, against Iraq.