For the first time in 20 years, Allyson Felix will be watching the Olympics from home.

The 11-time medalist became the most decorated American track and field Olympian in history across the last four Summer Games in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. For the 2024 Paris Olympics, however, she will be a Team USA spectator instead of a Team USA sprinter.

Here are the athletes and events Felix will have her eyes on in Paris, including some of her former teammates.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas earned two medals in her Olympic debut three years ago, and she's on pace to add to her total in Paris.

Thomas earned silver as part of the U.S. 4x100m relay team and individual bronze in the women's 200m, an event that Felix medaled in three times at the Olympics. Thomas won the event at the U.S. Olympic trials with a time of 21.81, and Felix expects a tightly contested race for the Olympic podium this summer.

"I've really had fun watching Gabby over the years," Felix said in an exclusive interview. "I think she's really come into her own and I think she's really prepared, so I'm excited to see her go out there and lay it all on the line in Paris. And I think the 200 is going to be a really exciting race, so I'm looking forward to seeing what she does."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Felix has seen how dominant Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone can be, as the two were teammates on the gold-winning U.S. 4x400m relay team in Tokyo.

McLaughlin-Levrone is poised to be even faster in Paris after she posted a world-record time in the 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic trials, and Felix wants fans to fully recognize what McLaughlin-Levrone is accomplishing.

"Syd is definitely a generational talent," Felix said. "I think we have to realize that what we're watching is not normal.

"… I think it's hard sometimes because she makes it look so easy. But yeah, she's doing things that no one's ever done before, so it's always exciting when she gets on the track."

Felix is looking forward to seeing McLaughlin-Levrone race not just other runners, but the clock as she chases down history.

"I think it can be challenging sometimes because she's racing the clock there and there's no one that can compete with her. And so again, in Paris, I think we'll be looking at Syd and the clock and seeing, you know, probably another world record."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record for an incredible fifth time to qualify for her second Olympic Games. She advances to Paris alongside Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones in the 400m hurdles.

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson will make the most highly anticipated Olympic debut among the athletes on this year's U.S. track and field squad.

Richardson was slated to compete in her first Olympics just as Felix was running off into the sunset in Tokyo, but she was ultimately suspended for the Games over a positive marijuana test. Now, she is one of the 100m favorites and has a chance to claim the title of fastest woman on Earth.

Along with her speed, Felix is excited for the charisma and personality Richardson will bring to the 2024 Olympics.

"She has so much personality and I think it's great for the sport," Felix said. "I think it's really exciting to watch. I think she's just unapologetically herself, so it's really fun when you see someone be so comfortable with who they are."

Other athletes and events

As a mother of two, Felix says she will be cheering for new mom Elle St. Pierre in the 5,000m and all of the moms on Team USA.

"[St. Pierre's] been doing amazing and obviously I love rooting for moms," she said.

Felix will also have her eyes glued to the 200m on the men's side. Noah Lyles is the favorite after setting a new U.S. Olympic trials record in the event last month, but there will be other runners hot on his heels.

"I think the 200m is looking really interesting," Felix said. "Obviously, you know, Noah has really set the tone, but I think there's competition there."

Two of those contenders are 25-year-old Kenny Bednarek, who posted a 19.96-second time in the men's 200m at the U.S. Olympic trials, and Monaco Diamond League 200m champion Letsile Tebago.

"Kenny looked really amazing at trials," Felix said. "And then, Letsile Tebago is always someone that you have to keep an eye out for."

After that, Felix is rooting for drama.

"I love great races," she said. "I love tight races that you don't really know who's going to be the winner, so I'm looking forward to the sprints."