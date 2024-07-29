How to watch Team USA athletes in gold-medal events on Day 3 of Olympics

The United States finished Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics sitting atop the medal count leaderboard with 12 total -- including three gold, six silver and three bronze.
The pool has been favorable to Team USA thus far, and more action continues Monday afternoon in the swimming lanes in Paris.
Here are all of the gold-medal events for Olympics Day 3, including the Americans competing in each and where you can watch them as they try to reach the top of the podium.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
JULY 29 GOLD-MEDAL EVENTS
Judo
Women -57 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock
Men -73 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock
- United States: Jack Yonezuka
Archery
Men's Team Gold Medal Match, 11:11 a.m. ET, Peacock
Canoe Slalom
Men's Canoe Single Final, 11:20 a.m. ET, E!
- United States - Casey Eichfeld
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's Team Final, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC
- United States: Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard
Swimming
Women's 400m Individual Medley Final, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC
- United States: Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant
Men's 200m Freestyle Final, 2:40 p.m. ET, NBC
- United States: Luke Hobson
Men's 100m Backstroke Final, 3:19 p.m. ET, NBC
- United States: Ryan Murphy
Women's 100m Breaststroke Final, 3:25 p.m. ET, NBC
- United States: Lilly King
Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle Final, 3:41 p.m. ET, NBC
- United States: Claire Weinstein
These events featuring Americans have already concluded:
Fencing
Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout
- United States: Nick Itkin, Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt
Shooting
10m Air Rifle Women's Final
- United States: Sagen Maddalena
Equestrian
Eventing Team Jumping Final
- United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu
Eventing Individual Jumping Final
- United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu
Cycling Mountain Bike
Men's Cross-country
- United States: Riley Amos, Christopher Blevins,