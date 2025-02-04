On Her Mark: Ugo Nwaigwe-Hirshman on the growth of women's sports, Shooting Touch impact and more

Sports can change lives, and basketball changed Ugo Nwaigwe-Hirschman's life.

She had a successful collegiate career, played professionally overseas, coached at the collegiate level, and is now combining her passion for the game and calling to"'do good" by joining the Shooting Touch team.

Shooting Touch is a non-profit that uses basketball as a tool for global impact and change. Ugo is the new Director of Domestic Programming & Strategy, She joins Hannah to chat about her time playing, lessons learned coaching, what inspired her switch to the non-profit space, hopes for future generations and more!

In this episode:

What inspired the decision to jump from collegiate coaching to non-profit work with Shooting Touch

The mission behind Shooting Touch and how it aligns with her goals to grow the game for young girls in Boston and Rwanda

Her Nigerian National Team playing days - what made her jump at the opportunity and her experience on the team

Importance of roles models and mentors for young girls and athletes

How the growth of women's basketball at the professional and collegiate levels has, and continues to, impact younger generations

Why understanding and prioritizing FIT in jobs is so important

The impact former Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder had on Ugo's idea of success

