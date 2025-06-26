On Her Mark: Trenni Casey on training for 160 miles of the ‘MS Run the US' Relay

You see Trenni Casey most nights talking sports on Early Edition with Trenni on NBC Sports Boston. But for the last six months, she has been spending her mornings -- and basically any time outside of the studio -- training for her leg of "MS Run the US."

The relay is America's first and only 3,260-mile ultra relay run to raise awareness and funds for MS research and aid those living with disabilities from the disease. Trenni's relay leg is just about 160 miles across her home state of Wisconsin. That's over a marathon a day!

Trenni is no stranger to big challenges or races, but this one is different in just about every way --- the training, strategy, and meaning. She joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on On Her Mark to discuss it all.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

In this episode:

Why Trenni signed up to be part of the relay and set a goal of $67,000

How her Aunt Sandy's diagnosis redirected her life and how organizations like MS run the US can be critical resources for those living with MS and their families

What training has looked like -- the build, miles/week, fueling, nutrition, mobility, etc

Her strategy to log the miles across the week

MS Rock & Run Fest at the finish line of Trenni's segment in Wisconsin

Biggest lesson she's learned about herself through training

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: 'Early Edition' Host Trenni Casey on Training for 160-miles of the 'MS Run the US' Relay | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube