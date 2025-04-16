Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Sara Hall dishes on Boston Marathon build, motherhood, travels to Ethiopia and more

By NBC Sports Boston

Hot off smashing her own U.S. masters marathon record at the Valencia Marathon in December (2024), Sara Hall is feeling good and ready to race her fourth Boston Marathon.

Sara has been running professionally for 20 years and continues to love the challenges and wins that come with it. She credits motherhood for helping her keep perspective and motivation; in 2015 she and her husband Ryan (also her coach!) adopted their four daughters from Ethiopia.

Sara joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss motherhood, the lessons learned in two decades of the sport, Boston's build & more.

In this episode:

  • Running her fourth Boston Marathon - what keeps her coming back, the uniqueness of the elite field, etc. 
  • How she got into marathons in 2015 
  • Motherhood - how she finds motivation and perspective from her four daughters 
  • Working with her husband as her coach 
  • Her non-profit she founded with her husband called the Hall Steps Foundation 
  • How she has been able to use running to fuel her passions of fighting for equity and empowerment 

