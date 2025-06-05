Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Harvard engineer Sarah Falkson is redesigning the sports bra

By NBC Sports Boston

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sara Falkson is a Harvard engineer redesigning the sports bra and helping women find body confidence in sport.

Why redesign the sports bra? As an athlete herself (four years of field hockey at Dartmouth) she has had her own relationship with confidence and sports bra woes and learned that so many other women did too!

So, in her second year of Harvard University's Masters of Design Engineering program she set out to create something that was more comfortable and allowed athletes to have confidence in their gear to focus on their sport.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

Sara is also inspired by a stat from Dove and Nike that nearly 50 percent of teen girls drop out of sports due to lack of body confidence.

Sara joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to dive into body confidence workshops, community, risk-taking, her future goals, and so much more!

In this episode:

  • Redesigning the sports bra 
  • Why hosting body confidence workshops with young athletes is so important to Sara and the work she is doing 
  • Surprising passion women have for discussing sports bras and other feminine issues in sports
  • Importance of community and teams 
  • Sara's personal journey with confidence in sport and in life 
  • What's next for Robyn 

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: 'Harvard Engineer Redesigning the Sports Bra' Sara Falkson on Project, Body Confidence & More | Listen and Subscribe

MORE FROM ON HER MARK

On Her Mark May 23

On Her Mark: ‘Mermaid' Mary Borman on training to be first woman with Down Syndrome to finish Half Ironman

On Her Mark May 9

On Her Mark: Peloton's Becs Gentry on the Great World Race, motherhood and more

On Her Mark Apr 30

On Her Mark: Katie Lohaus talks WER, unconventional path to rugby, worth off the pitch

This article tagged under:

On Her Mark
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us