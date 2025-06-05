On Her Mark: Harvard engineer Sarah Falkson is redesigning the sports bra

Sara Falkson is a Harvard engineer redesigning the sports bra and helping women find body confidence in sport.

Why redesign the sports bra? As an athlete herself (four years of field hockey at Dartmouth) she has had her own relationship with confidence and sports bra woes and learned that so many other women did too!

So, in her second year of Harvard University's Masters of Design Engineering program she set out to create something that was more comfortable and allowed athletes to have confidence in their gear to focus on their sport.

Sara is also inspired by a stat from Dove and Nike that nearly 50 percent of teen girls drop out of sports due to lack of body confidence.

Sara joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to dive into body confidence workshops, community, risk-taking, her future goals, and so much more!

In this episode:

Redesigning the sports bra

Why hosting body confidence workshops with young athletes is so important to Sara and the work she is doing

Surprising passion women have for discussing sports bras and other feminine issues in sports

Importance of community and teams

Sara's personal journey with confidence in sport and in life

What's next for Robyn

