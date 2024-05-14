On Her Mark: 2024 WNBA season preview, key storylines and more

This is a BIG moment for women’s basketball.

We’re coming off the most-watched WNBA season in 2023 and the most-watched women's college basketball season ever, and all eyes are on the league as the 2024 WNBA season begins!

The spotlight will be on Connecticut on Tuesday night, as No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark makes her debut for the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.

On the latest episode of On Her Mark, host Hannah Donnelly breaks down some of the major headlines and storylines you need to know entering the 2024 WNBA season, including:

Major momentum for the WNBA as we head into the 28th season

Candace Parker's retirement

Remarkable 2024 rookie class

Caitlin Clark's first game with the Fever in Connecticut

Vegas three-peat?

Championship contenders

