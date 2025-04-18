On Her Mark: Nell Rojas on Boston Marathon course and competition, coaching and writing

Nell Rojas is a FORCE on the Boston Marathon course. The Nike pro earned top American female finisher her first two races (2021 and 2022). She loves the grit and hills of the course (the opposite of most!)

When Nell isn't running, she's coaching. She's coached for years, even before she decided to go pro at 30 years old. Now, she learns a lot from her dad, who coaches her and guides her in developing her own coaching style.

Nell joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss the ups and downs of her marathon build, passion for writing and poetry, coaching and competitive nature of Boston and more!

In this episode:

How the Boston Marathon course is perfect for her body and training style

The friendly competition of elites (she tells us what she says as she picks people off!)

What she spent her 20s focused on before going pro at 30

Being coached by her dad and learning his philosophies

Her passion for creative writing and poetry

