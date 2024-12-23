On Her Mark: Mindset coach Bianca Martin on the power of mental training

Talent and skills can only take you so far in sports (and life, too!). It's the mindset that makes all the difference. As a lifelong athlete with great successes and frustrating setbacks, Bianca Martin knows that all too well.

The "Comeback Queen" has spent her life on the track and roads running, cycling, and then recovering from three shoulder surgeries in 18 months. She knows what it's like to win, to get knocked down, and come back stronger.

Now a graduate student, she is coaching athletes on their mental game to help propel them past where they think their limits are.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bianca joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Bianca's personal athletic career

How she became drawn to coaching, specifically mental coaching

Connecting & working with 2024 Olympian Allie Wilson

How to implement mindset skills in daily routine

Conventional & unconventional strategies to let go of negativity

Neutral thinking - what it is & how it can help

On Her Mark Podcast: Mindset Matters: Coach Bianca Martin on the Power of Mental Training & Working With Olympian Allie Wilson | Listen and Subscribe