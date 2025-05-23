On Her Mark: ‘Mermaid' Mary Borman on training to be first woman with Down Syndrome to finish Half Ironman

Mary Borman loves to swim, to challenge herself, to wear bright colors, share her story, and most importantly, have fun!

The athlete, model, and Down Syndrome advocate has always challenged herself to accomplish what some may say she can't, and has no plans of stopping.

Mary has earned several medals competing at the Special Olympics, traveled internationally to race for the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organization, and is now training to become the first woman with Down Syndrome to finish a Half Ironman. (The race is in June 2025).

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Mary joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to dive into why she fell in love with swimming, why she sets big goals (and crushes them!), her bucket list, memorable visit to Peloton with Ally Love, and morning non-negotiables!

In this episode:

Why she decided to train to become the first woman with Down Syndrome to finish a Half Ironman

How she motivates herself to show up on days she feels less motivated

Experience of connecting and riding with Ally Love at Peloton in NYC

Why saying 'YES' to scary things is so important

BIG future goals & dreams

Morning mantra & music

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: 'Mermaid' Mary Borman on Training to be 1st Woman with Down Syndrome to Finish Half Ironman, Future Goals & More | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube