On Her Mark: Fitness pro Kendall Toole on new chapter, mental health and more

Kendall Toole knows how to pack a punch when it comes to programming a workout!

This comes as no surprise given the fitness pro has been moving in some form since she was a kid. First it helped to drain the energy tank as a kid, later it became a space to find mental clarity, and now it's her career. Despite the change in reason for movement, her love for it has remained constant.

The former Peloton instructor left the major platform about a year ago with gratitude for the experience and is now embracing a new chapter. She explains today the questions she asked herself while making the decision and how she knew she was ready for something different.

Kendall joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly discuss slowing down, finding happy habits, embracing a beginner's mindset, mental health, community and more!

In this episode:

The questions she asked herself while making the decision and how she knew she was ready for a change

Importance of embracing a beginner's mindset

Finding happy habits

How to draw the line between sharing and keeping things sacred

Lessons learned while building businesses (good, bad & funny!)

How the darkest time in her life helped her find her purpose

Mini look at what's to come with NKO Club & other businesses

Fun rapid fire

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: Fitness Pro Kendall Toole on New Chapter, Entrepreneurship, Mental Health & More | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube