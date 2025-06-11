Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Fitness pro Kendall Toole on new chapter, mental health and more

By NBC Sports Boston

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kendall Toole knows how to pack a punch when it comes to programming a workout!

This comes as no surprise given the fitness pro has been moving in some form since she was a kid. First it helped to drain the energy tank as a kid, later it became a space to find mental clarity, and now it's her career. Despite the change in reason for movement, her love for it has remained constant.

The former Peloton instructor left the major platform about a year ago with gratitude for the experience and is now embracing a new chapter. She explains today the questions she asked herself while making the decision and how she knew she was ready for something different.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

Kendall joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly discuss slowing down, finding happy habits, embracing a beginner's mindset, mental health, community and more!

In this episode:

  • The questions she asked herself while making the decision and how she knew she was ready for a change
  • Importance of embracing a beginner's mindset 
  • Finding happy habits  
  • How to draw the line between sharing and keeping things sacred 
  • Lessons learned while building businesses (good, bad & funny!) 
  • How the darkest time in her life helped her find her purpose
  • Mini look at what's to come with NKO Club & other businesses 
  • Fun rapid fire

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: Fitness Pro Kendall Toole on New Chapter, Entrepreneurship, Mental Health & More | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

MORE FROM ON HER MARK

On Her Mark Jun 5

On Her Mark: Harvard engineer Sarah Falkson is redesigning the sports bra

On Her Mark May 23

On Her Mark: ‘Mermaid' Mary Borman on training to be first woman with Down Syndrome to finish Half Ironman

On Her Mark May 9

On Her Mark: Peloton's Becs Gentry on the Great World Race, motherhood and more

This article tagged under:

On Her Mark
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us