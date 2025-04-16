On Her Mark: Keira D'Amato on finding courage to chase big dreams, the Boston Marathon and more

After eight years away from running, getting married, starting a family, working as a realtor, and a failed BQ attempt, Keira D'Amato knew there was more in the tank. She was right.

She holds the record for fastest American half marathon and woman's-only 10-miler, and she shaved 24 seconds of then-record holder Deena Kastor's fastest American marathon to break the record. Keira has done this all with gratitude, joy and incredible courage to chase big dreams.

Keira joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss her story and why coming back to Boston to run only her second Boston Marathon is so special to her.

In this episode:

How she got back into running after eight years away from the sport

Why the Boston Marathon is so special to her and pivotal for her journey to running marathons and becoming a pro

Breaking the American marathon record in Houston

How she has tailored her mindset to help her in the pain cave/dark moments of a race or workout

Hobbies off the road (& former alter-ego!)

